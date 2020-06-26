Gov. Greg Abbott orders bars to close and restaurants return to 50% capacity

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Gov. Greg Abbott issues an executive order for bars and restaurants to stop the rapid spread of COVID-19 cases in Texas.

It’s been less than a month since Abbott announced the phase III re-opening plan. Now, all bars will be closed and restaurants will be going back to 50 percent capacity starting Monday, June 29.

According to state officials, the number of positive cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations is now over ten percent in Texas. Large gatherings of 100 people or more must be approved by the local government.

Now, restaurants are concerned about traffic flow and how it could affect the hours of their employees.

“I feel for my employees because they’re coming in here every single day and trying to make a living and trying to take care of not only the guests but the other employees around them,” said Trent Taylor, Manager of Texas Roadhouse.

Bars closed on Friday at noon. Most restaurants in Texarkana are still operating with normal hours but they strongly encourage take out orders.

Bowie County has a total of 247 cases as of Friday, June 26.

