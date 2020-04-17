Governor Abbott announces executive orders to re-open some businesses in Texas

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A sense of normalcy is in the works for the state of Texas. Soon, state parks will re-open, surgery restrictions will be lifted, and retail stores could be back in business but in a different way.

Much like restaurant take-out option stores will be able to offer pick-up or delivery services, but people won’t be able to shop in-store just yet. Texas State Representative, Gary VanDeaver said re-opening the economy is crucial right now.

Especially, since the unemployment numbers continue to rise in the state of Texas. One million people have filed for unemployment.

“The economy has just pretty much come to a screeching hall. And so – in order for people to get their lives back together and having an income and the ability to live their lives. We have to get the economy back up and running. But it has to be a slow process, it has to be,” said Gary VanDeaver, Texas State Representative House District 1.

Lawmakers said as businesses start to reopen people should still be cautious and continue to wear face masks. This could be the new norm for a while.

“This pandemic that we’re currently going through has been ever life-changing. There is optimism and hope. Hopefully just a short distance down the line. So I encourage our citizens to keep up with their safety practices,” said Mayor Bob Bruggeman of Texarkana, Texas.

Governor Abbott also announced the closing of all schools for the rest of the school year.

