Governor Abbott lifts the executive order allowing gyms to re-open across Texas

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Gov. Greg Abbott lifted the executive order allowing gyms to re-open across the state of Texas. It’s been exactly two months since gyms in Texas closed due to COVID19. Now, people can get back into a fitness routine starting Monday.

Things are a little different this time around. Gyms are opening at a 25 percent occupancy rate. Lockers and showers are to remain closed at this time. The manager at anytime fitness said some machines have “out of order” signs to force people to keep the distance.

“You got to get back in that routine. You know everyone has been out for a couple of months. The eating and everything like that out of the routine it sneaks up on you. It’s definitely time to get in here and get the structure going forward,” said Stoch Skinner, Manager at Anytime Fitness.

The manager at anytime fitness said it’s mandatory that each member wipe down the machine after each use. Everyone should be wearing face masks and gloves that cover their wrists.

