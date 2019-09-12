Governor visits Foreman High on coding tour

FOREMAN, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Governor Asa Hutchinson paid a visit to Foreman High School on Wednesday to encourage students to enroll in computer science and coding courses.



Hutchinson told students that no matter their future career, the ability to code could help them. He said it’s important for Arkansas students to learn the skills needed to fill tech jobs across Arkansas. “It’s really important for the growth of our economy here in this state, and so we’re providing the opportunity, and here we’ve already got a number of students but that can increase.”



On Tuesday, Foreman voters passed a tax to fund a new high school. Superintendent Pat Tankersley said that will also open up more opportunities for students.



Tankersley said Foreman started a coding class this year. Nine students are enrolled so far.



