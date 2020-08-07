Grand jury indicts ETX woman on charge of arson in blaze that injured man

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bowie County grand jury has indicted a New Boston woman on a charge of arson in connection with a fire that destroyed a home and left a man injured in May.

Sherelle Hurd, 33, was arrested in June on trespassing warrants and later charged in connection with the fire on Daniels Chapel Road just outside of New Boston.

Investigators said Hurt got into an argument with the man who lived there and set fire to the bedroom. The fire marshal said witnesses reported that Hurd told people she was going to burn the house down with him in it.

The victim was taken to the burn unit in Little Rock for treatment and has since been released from the hospital.

