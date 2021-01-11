Grant available for Bowie and Miller County non-profits providing food and shelter

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana nonprofits that supply food and shelter can apply for monetary help.

Miller and Bowie County received grants in the amount of $16,368 and $32,272 under Phase 38 of the ESF program to help nonprofit, faith-based, or local agencies.

Harvest Regional Food Bank says If approved, they will use the extra funds toward its food rescue program allowing for 80,000 meals to be delivered.

“We actually go to pick up food from restaurants that are perishable but haven’t been served and we are able to deliver that to food shelters and hunger operations and soup kitchens to be served

to the clients,” said Executive Director, Camille Wrinkle.

Applications can be requested at United Way of Greater Texarkana at 214 Spruce Street, Texarkana, TX, or call (903) 794-3105, and an application may be faxed or sent electronically.