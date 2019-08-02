Great Texarkana Duck Fest 2019 canceled

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Great Texarkana Duck Fest planned for next Friday evening is canceled.

Organizers say it was canceled due to a lack of participation. Jase Roberston, from the reality show ‘Duck Dynasty’ was the scheduled guest speaker.

Anyone that purchased tickets will get a full refund.

This doesn’t impact the Great Texarkana Duck Race, which is scheduled for Saturday, August 17.

