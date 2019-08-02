Breaking News
Trump pick for national intelligence director is withdrawing

Great Texarkana Duck Fest 2019 canceled

Texarkana News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Great Texarkana Duck Fest planned for next Friday evening is canceled.

Organizers say it was canceled due to a lack of participation. Jase Roberston, from the reality show ‘Duck Dynasty’ was the scheduled guest speaker.

Anyone that purchased tickets will get a full refund.

This doesn’t impact the Great Texarkana Duck Race, which is scheduled for Saturday, August 17.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Check This Out