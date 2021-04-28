Greyhound bus stop moves to Texarkana, Texas

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – If you’re looking to catch the Greyhound bus, you might want to locate your bus stop before heading out.

Greyhound recently moved services from the Arkansas side to a new location on the Texas side of the stateline.

The new bus route will now come through the travel center at 4020 South Lake Drive. Right along the interstate.

This new stop is open every day. Customers will still be able to connect to destinations such as Dallas, Houston, Little Rock, and Fayetteville.