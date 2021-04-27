Greyhound moves to new location in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – The Greyhound bus station has moved to a new location in Texarkana.

The bus service recently moved to the Texarkana Travel Stop on 4020 South Lake Dr.

The new stop will be open every day, with Greyhound’s schedule operating along with and connecting to Jefferson Lines.

Offering multiple schedules per day, customers will still be able to connect to destinations such as Dallas, Houston, Little Rock, and Fayetteville. In addition, to these locations, customers will also be able to connect to Greyhound’s network of over 2,400 destinations.

For more information on how Greyhound is keeping customers safe during the pandemic, please visit www.greyhound.com/peace-of-mind.