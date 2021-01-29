Guns, ammo & training in high demand in Texarkana

TEXARKANA (KTAL/KMSS) – Guns and ammunition are hard to find and have been since last year. Experts say one reason is an influx of first-time gun buyers.

In Texarkana, Arkansas, Tri State Pawn & Jewelry Owner Bill Duffer says he has the least amount of guns ever in his 20 years of business. “I used to have 1,200 guns in here and I’ve got 30 in here … people that don’t buy guns are buying guns.”



And if you can find ammunition, you’ll likely pay a premium. “It started at, dealer cost was 8 bucks a box and now it’s 40 bucks a box, cost,” Duffer said.



Near Redwater, Texas, Steve Shatto makes his own ammunition at the Texarkana Gun Barn and Range. He teaches safety classes there. “We’d love to be able to sell to the public, but we’re just keeping it for people who are members, who are taking a training class,” Shatto said. He added that sign-ups for classes have quadrupled. “The civil unrest, I think you’ve seen a lot of that take place. Unfortunately, people don’t trust our government,” he said.

Some members at the facility agree. “They want to protect their family, they want to protect themselves,” said Don Garza of Redwater. Rena Schaeffer of Atlanta added, “They’re afraid they’re gonna lose the right to have a gun.”



Both Garza and Schaeffer believe safety is important, so they come to the range to practice with their guns. Schaeffer said, “I went from anxiety attack, to the ability to use the gun.” “First thing you need to do before you even fire the gun is take a class,” said Garza.

With no sign of demand slowing down, gun dealers hope those that choose to arm themselves, take safety seriously. “There’s gonna be a lot of accidents at the house because they don’t know how to function them, don’t know how to use them,” Duffer said.

“If you don’t know, you’re not qualified … I don’t believe in accidental discharges, I believe in negligent discharges,” said Shatto.

The FBI reported that it performed almost 40 million background checks for firearms in 2020, the most of any year on record.