Gov. Edwards expects to announce Monday whether La. should be ready for Phase One reopening May 15
Gyms in Texas to reopen May 18 at limited capacity

by: Epiphany La'Sha

Posted: / Updated:

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Under the orders of Governor Greg Abbott gyms must operate at 25% capacity when opening doors in Texas on May 18.

According to the owner of Legends Gym, Cody Dailey, gloves must be worn to cover the whole hand and you must remain six feet apart while exercising. Showers and locker rooms will remain closed.

Dailey says his staff is prepared to sanitize before and after every workout.

“Most members of health clubs, it’s their club so they’re going to be real safe themselves, so to me its the safest place to be and not only that fitness centers promote just that, fitness. They increase people’s immune systems by doing cardio or strength training,” said Dailey.

Fitness centers in Arkansas opened their doors on Monday.

