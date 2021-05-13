Habitat for Humanity auction this Friday night in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The rising costs of building houses is having an impact on Habitat for Humanity of Texarkana. The group hopes an upcoming fundraiser, featuring some items built by students at Texarkana College, will help finance their next home build.

The skyrocketing prices are forcing the nonprofit to get creative when it comes to funding. “According to the Homebuilder’s Association, costs of materials have gone up 106 percent. A Habitat nonprofit cannot work with those kinds of figures,” said Habitat for Humanity of Texarkana Executive Director Mary Wormington.



The group is teaming up with Texarkana College to build some heavy-duty dog houses to auction off.

“Materials are all donated … some of the shingles came from some of the Habitat houses here in town that were leftovers,” said Texarkana College Construction Technology Program Coordinator Michael Lee.

Lee leads a group of students building a variety of doghouse designs. “Anywhere there’s a dog, we like to see a house for that dog so yes, sure, there’s a demand.”



The doghouses will be auctioned off at Habitat for Humanity’s annual fundraiser this Friday night, May 14, 2021. Money raised at the Diamonds for Doorways event will fund the nonprofit’s next build. “Diamonds for Doorways brings in a little bit of money where we can actually purchase the foundation and the materials to frame it,” said Wormington.

The group builds affordable homes for families that can’t get a traditional home loan. They offer a no-interest mortgage to those that qualify. It’s a cause the Construction Technology students are happy to support. “The students get great experience with this, Habitat gets a great doghouse, and hopefully raise some funds for Habitat for Humanity. as well,” said Lee.

Diamonds For Doorways is set to take place from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the Silver Moon, located at 217 W. Broad St., in downtown Texarkana, TX. Tickets are $50 a piece.

If you buy a $100 ticket, supporters will have a chance at winning a designer ring. “Crocker’s, of course, has been our sponsor for the last three years. We have a $5,500 ring we’re going to give away with the purchase of a $100 ticket,” said Wormington. There will also be a silent auction at the event and heavy hors d’oeuvres. To reserve your ticket, visit https://bit.ly/3ybZF2o.