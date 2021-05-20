Habitat for Humanity of Texarkana: Grand opening for ReStore Shop to be held on Saturday

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Habitat for Humanity of Texarkana held a soft opening for the new ReStore Shop on New Boston Road Thursday afternoon.

According to officials, Habit for Humanity of Texarkana has been around since 1986 offering citizens a hand upon a newly built home with a 30-year mortgage, interest-free.

“We typically build 1- 2 homes a year, there are approximately habitat homes in Texarkana,” said Board President, Carol Giese.

Now officials are preparing to open its new re-store shop a project that has been three years in the making.

“This is a dream that habitat has had for a long time,” said Giese. Executive Director Mary Wormington says the project has taken a little longer than anticipated to find the right building.

The thrift store will offer things like home appliances, furniture, and building supplies at 60 percent off. All proceeds made here will go toward funding operations and helping to build homes here in the area.

“When we build a house with volunteers, with professional tradesman, we sell that house to that homeowner and that homeowner becomes a taxpayer, that homeowner is going to add to the economy of our community, ” said Wormington.

According to Giese, the home is usually a three-bedroom two bath with a fenced yard, storage building, driveway, and sidewalk.

“We don’t build garages,” said Giese.

The store will be open Wednesday – Saturday from 9 – 5 p.m. With Tuesdays reserved for donations. The grand opening will be this Saturday at 11 a.m. Visitors will enjoy food, giveaways, and the chance to shop.

“We’re having our grand opening on Saturday and we can’t wait to see you, because by shopping at the re store you’re helping our community,” said Giese.