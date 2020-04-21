Habitat for Humanity of Txk needs donations to finish home

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Habitat for Humanity of Texarkana is struggling to complete it’s latest home, which is located in Liberty Eylau.

“Shelter in place, stay at home, it is the right thing to do and we’re all doing our part. With Habitat of course, it affects our volunteer base, so we don’t have volunteers doing the work,” said Habitat for Humanity of Texarkana Executive Director Mary Wormington.



Wormington said the non-profit’s latest house, located on Norris Cooley Drive, was supposed to have been finished a month ago. Now, the group is trying to raise money to pay contractors to finish the job. “We have a lot of single moms, with children, young children,” said Habitat for Humanity of Texarkana Board Chairwoman Carol Giese.



The group hopes the community will step up and donate. A Habitat supporter has committed to matching up to $3,000 in donations, if they’re received by East Texas Giving Day, which is April 28, 2020, according to Wormington.

Volunteers said the interest-free mortgage on their homes helps families that don’t typically qualify for a traditional home loan. “Many times, some of our homeowners who are waiting for a home right now, are renting a room in a house,” said Giese.



Work on a second Habitat for Humanity home in Redwater is on hold.