Habitat for Humanity, Texarkana needs community support to meet grant challenge

TEXARKANA (KTAL/KMSS) – Habitat for Humanity Texarkana (HFHT) has received a $25,000 challenge grant, and officials with the non-profit said they need the community’s help to make it count.

The grant, from the Patterson Troike Foundation, will be matched dollar for dollar, HFHT just has to raise the funds.

HFHT Executive Director Mary Wormington said the grant comes at a time when the community’s help is needed more than ever. “We offer a hand up, not a handout, and, it’s for that medium-income range of people in our community … COVID did put a big damper on us. We had to hire tradespeople to go and finish up the job that normally volunteers would do. And, right now, even though the mask thing has been lifted, we still can’t have more than two people in a room, volunteering, in close quarters.”

HFHT continues to work on a new home in Redwater that has been in the works since February, 2020. Because of the pandemic, much of the work had to be suspended.

“COVID -19 shined a spotlight on the affordable housing crisis in our nation and our community. How can a person shelter at home when he or she does not have a decent place to call home?” Wormington added.

Board Chair Carol Giese said the group’s mission becomes more relevant every day. “At a time when everything feels uncertain and following last week’s weather challenge leaving many households without water, heat, broken pipes, and other challenges, we find comfort and encouragement knowing our community cares about our mission.”



So far, Wormington said HFHT has raised about 15% of their goal amount. The campaign runs through March 31.



If you’d like to help Habitat for Humanity Texarkana, you can mail your check to Post Office Box 1345, Texarkana, TX 75504. Pledges and credit cards payments can be made over the phone by calling the HFHT office at (903) 832-1746.