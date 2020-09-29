HAPPENING NOW: Long lines as SWAR food bank hands out hundreds of boxes

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Hundreds of families are receiving free boxes of food at the Four States Fair Grounds Tuesday morning as many struggle to make ends meet amid the economic impact of the coronavirus.

The gates were not set to open until 8 a.m., but cars and trucks started lining up at 6 a.m. Harvest Regional Food Bank organizers said Tuesday morning they’ll hand out the boxes until 12 p.m., unless they run out sooner.

The non-profit is giving out 3,000 boxes of food, including fresh vegetables, pantry items, and frozen meats.

A smaller mobile pantry is scheduled to be held in New Boston, Texas, on Wednesday morning, September 30, starting at 8 a.m. at the pavilion downtown.

