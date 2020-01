TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Miller County Judge Cathy Hardin Harrison has been appointed to a prestigious committee.

She now serves on the Arkansas Supreme Court Committee on Security and Emergency Preparedness. The group oversees courtroom security and administers grants.

Harrison said she is honored to serve. She added that the group’s goal is to ensure a safe environment for all who enter the courthouse and courtroom.

Her term is set to expire in September, 2022.