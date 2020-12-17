Harvest Regional Food Bank distributes over 3,000 food bundles before Christmas

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Harvest Regional Food Bank distributed 3,000 food bundles and counting for the Texarkana area community ahead of Christmas Wednesday morning.

According to the food bank officials, there has been a huge rise and need this year. They have distributed between 50,000 and 70,000 boxes this year.

“Especially with the pandemic and the holiday’s it a very important time to make sure people are fed,” said Operations Manager, Ryan Satterfield.

More than 700 cars were in line before the distrubuting begin. Local resident, Nancy Copeland says this is the best Christmas gift ever.

“Everybody needed this,” said Copeland.

According to Harvest Regional leaders, this was the last mobile food pantry they will host for 2020.

The organization has given away almost a million pounds more than what they normally would this time of year to help fight hunger relief.

Executive Director, Camille Wrinkle, says the pandemic hit hard for a lot of locals in the 10 county area they serve.

“It speaks to the need and everyone has been so grateful and so excited to be here. That makes us feel good and it just really stresses the reason why we are doing this,” said Wrinkle.