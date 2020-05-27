Harvest Regional Food Bank gives away emergency food boxes in New Boston

Mt. Pleasant, TX (KTAL/KMSS) – Harvest Regional Food Bank is giving away emergency food boxes to the community at the one-day drive-thru pantry.

The mobile pantry was set-up at the Trailhead Park Pavilion to hand out of produce, meats, and canned goods to 500 households.

The food drive started at 8:00 a.m. this morning and wrapped up at noon. No specific documentation was needed to receive a box. There was a limit of one per household.

Executive Director Camille Wrinkle said Harvest saw a rise in the need for a mobile pantry distribution over the entire ten-county area.

“Feel so fortunate and lucky that we’re able to provide this service and be able to come into communities like New Boston and other communities throughout the ten-county area and provide hunger relief. You know that’s what we’re here for.”

Harvest gave away a total of 1,500 boxes of food. The Executive Director said Harvest will host at least one drive-thru pantry a week over the next few months.

If your family is still in need of food contact the Harvest Regional Food Bank.

