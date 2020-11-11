Harvest Regional Food Bank Partners with Albertsons grocery store for annual Thanksgiving food drive

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Harvest Regional Food Bank is partnering with Albertsons grocery store for their annual Thanksgiving food drive.

Starting on Thursday, residents will have the opportunity to give back to those in need in their community while doing their own grocery shopping.

The food drive is going on through November 23, 2020. People can donate food or money when they check out. When you enter the store you’ll also see donation boxes, where canned and packaged foods are being collected.

Albertsons will collect all the food and deliver the food to Harvest for distribution to the 75 local outreach programs.

“Everybody is looking towards the holidays and wanting that to special. Especially, with this past year that we’ve had. I can’t think of anything better than being able to come together with family and have a wonderful holiday meal and I think everyone deserves that,” said Camile Wrinkle, Executive Director of Harvest Regional Food Bank.

Wrinkle says she hopes to feed about 50,000 families in the ten- county area they serve.

If you can’t physically donate food, you can make a monetary donation online. The money will go towards purchasing thanksgiving food.