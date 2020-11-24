Harvest Regional Food Bank picks up food boxes from Albertsons

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Hundreds of families will have a better Thanksgiving thanks to Harvest Regional Food Bank. They’ve been partnering with Albertsons grocery store for their annual Thanksgiving food drive.

On Monday, Harvest picked up about 200 boxes of Thanksgiving meals. Officials say the community’s donations made this possible.

Over the last couple of weeks, Albertsons grocery store has been collecting non-perishable food items and accepting monetary donations to give to Harvest.

Harvest then packages and distributes the food to 75 local outreach programs that feed nearly 60,000 people in the Ark-La-Tex Region.

“It shows me that it’s not just us as a company, but it’s the community and us all involved together to help those who are less fortunate in need,” said Jason Barringer, Store Director of Albertsons Texarkana, Arkansas)

Harvest Regional Food Bank Executive Director Camile Wrinkle, says they’ve been partnering with Albertsons for five years, but his year they received the most donations ever.

“Each year is better than the last year and with this pandemic more people are giving. I’d like to say thank you to all the people that actually did donate and help out people that weren’t able to help themselves this year,” said Mike Smith, Store Director of Alberstons Texarkana, Texas.

If you missed the food drop off, you can still give a monetary donation online to Harvest Regional Food Bank. organizers say the money will go towards purchasing Thanksgiving food.

If a family is in need of a Thanksgiving meal, contact your local pantry. They can make arrangements to pick up food from Harvest.