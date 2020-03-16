Harvest Regional Food Bank sees dramatic changes due to COVID-19 precautions

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Over the weekend the Harvest Regional Food Bank in Texarkana, Arkansas saw what they are calling a “dramatic” change due to COVID-19 precautions.

With various precautions being taken around the community for the new virus, food inventory is falling lower making it harder for the food bank to receive food.

According to foodbank officials, about 30 percent of their donations come from local stores.

“We are now looking at utilizing a lot of the food that we had for months. We are using it in a matter of weeks instead,” said Camille Wrinkle, Harvest Regional Food Bank.

Foodbank officials say what they need right now are monetary donations. According to officials, they can stretch dollars five times further and get the specific items needed for some of their programs.

According to Wrinkle, the foodbank is working with more than just the schools to get students the food they need through the backpack program while campuses are shut down.

Foodbank officials says community organizations, churches, and pantries will also offer extra backpack sacks.

If you would like to volunteer or donate, click here.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.