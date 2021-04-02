Haskin resigns as Texarkana, Ark. city manager

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana, Ark. Board of Directors voted to accept the resignation of City Manager Kenny Haskin on Thursday night.

The media were alerted to the meeting on Thursday morning, just before 11 a.m., about an executive session for the discussion of personnel, set for 6 p.m. that evening.

In a 4-3 vote, the board voted to accept Haskin’s immediate resignation. In another 4-3 vote, the board voted to appoint David Haak as Haskin’s replacement.