Head-on crash leaves 4 teens injured in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Four teenagers were injured following a head-on crash in Texarkana.

The accident happened Wednesday afternoon at Kings Hwy and Jones Lane.

According to the Texarkana, Texas Police Department, four 16-year-olds were traveling in a 2014 Audi when it collided with a 2006 Chevrolet pickup truck.

All four teens were taken to an area hospital for treatment. One teen who was in critical condition was later transferred to Dallas Children’s Hospital.

The driver of the truck, a 26-year-old man, was also injured in the crash.

The crash is under investigation.