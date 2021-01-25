Health authorities Texarkana say flu cases are lower this season

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Health authorities in the Texarkana area say the number of flu cases is low compared to this time last year.

Health officials say despite the low numbers of the flu virus this season. There’s a higher demand for the influenza shot this year according to Texarkana health officials.

“I think more people are getting the flu vaccine because the COVID pandemic is here,” said Dr. Erik Jacobsen, Texarkana Emergency Center Physician Owner.

Medical professionals believe flu cases are at a low point because the virus is not as contagious as the rapidly-spread coronavirus. Hospital and doctor visits for the flu in the state of Texas have dropped significantly.

Last year, the percentage of hospital visits for the flu was about 14 percent. This year, it’s just below two percent.

Local doctor Erik Jacobsen, says he thinks the COVID-19 guidelines have contributed to the small number of flu cases in this area.

“Flu has hit Texarkana. It’s not as prevalent as it was last year. Mostly because we’re all wearing masks,” said Jacobsen.

Jacobsen says it’s really important to try and stay healthy right now. If you were to get sick, hospital space is limited due to COVID-19.