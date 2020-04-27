Breaking News
Louisiana governor extends COVID-19 stay-at-home order to May 15
Health Care Express now offers antibody testing

Texarkana News

by: Epiphany La'Sha

WAKE VILLAGE, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Health Care Express now offers antibody testing that will determine if you have been exposed to the new Coronavirus.

As of Monday, those willing to have their antibodies tested will have blood drawn and sent off to a lab for results.

According to Family Nurse Practitioner, Shelia West, the testing will test of two different antibodies: Immunoglobulin G (IgG) and Immunoglobulin M (IgM) produced by your immune system at least seven days after being exposed to COVID-19.

The results will be available in 1-3 business days.

“Coming in having the test done just knowing you have some kind of protection will kind of you, put them at ease a little bit,” said West.

Doctors say even if you are immune you should continue to wear a mask, wash your hands, and practice social distancing.

