TEXARKANA, TEXAS (KTAL/KSHV) – Police in Texarkana are reminding the public there may be some loud noises and vibrations over the next few months.

Between 9:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., there may be multiple explosions a day as contractors at the old Lone Star Army Ammunition Plant detonate old military munitions.

Long-time locals may be used to the sounds, but police want to be sure newcomers aren’t startled if they hear something that sounds like loud explosions. It’s only vibrations from the plant, not an earthquake.