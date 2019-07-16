Tracking the Tropics banner

Heavy rains lead to flash flooding in Howard County, AR

NASHVILLE, Arkansas (KTAL/KMSS) – Communities in southwest Arkansas are starting to dry out after a morning of flash flooding.

Water from overflowing mine creek nearby, flooded an intersection in a matter of minutes, seeping into the police department and county jail.

The Nashville cemetery was also underwater, with the tops of headstones barely visible.

Officials say at its deepest point water was five feet deep.

Everyone that we spoke with said this is the worst flooding they’ve ever seen in this town.

No injuries were reported.

