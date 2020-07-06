Heavy rains lead to flash flooding in SW Arkansas

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Heavy rains have led to flash flooding and flash flood warnings across SW Arkansas.

Earlier today several roads across Texarkana, Arkansas were flooded out.

The Texarkana, Arkansas Police shared several photos of flooded out streets in the 2400 block of Laurel Street and East 9th and Broad Street.

Courtesy: Texarkana, Arkansas Police

