Heavy rains lead to flash flooding in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The heavy rains overnight left roads in Texarkana, Texas flooded.

According to Texarkana, Texas Police, some city roads are now barricaded due to flooding.

Police are telling residents that if the road isn’t barricaded, don’t attempt to drive through the flooded roadway.

“It might take you a couple minutes longer to get there, but that’s better than finding yourself in a dangerous situation or messing up your vehicle” said TTPD on a Facebook post.

Some areas have received up to seven inches of rain.