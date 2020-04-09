Help available for small NETX businesses

TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The COVID-19 pandemic has hit small businesses especially hard. Getting help from the government has turned out to be frustrating for many people, but there is help to get through the process.

Officials with the Northeast Texas Small Business Development Center have been working long hours in an effort to help small business owners in the six-county region they cover. Director Tim Wilson said, “This has been an absolute tsunami of applications and the banks are inundated.”



The center helps small businesses with resources and is a partner of the Small Business Administration but is under the umbrella of Northeast Texas Community College.



Wilson has some advice for the thousands of businesses affected by the pandemic. First, he said, call your creditors. “Get those payments deferred down to two, three, six even 12 months down the road, then you can take a deep breath,” he said.



Next, Wilson said to make sure the information you’re getting is the latest, because it’s constantly changing. “What we’ve discovered through the process is that if people knew where to go for resources, for good accurate information, then that would help them, that would resolve their concerns.”



Websites for information on loan and debt relief options can be found at sba.gov, treasury.gov and the Office of Disaster Assistance at sba.gov/offices/headquarters/oda.

“The economic injury disaster loan … was the first line of defense, that was the first thing out. And the second one, which implemented last week and is now beginning to really take hold is the paycheck protection program,” Wilson said. Wilson added that people who still need help can reach out to his office at (903) 434-8211 or you email him at twilson@ntcc.com.



The Northeast Texas Small Business Development Center covers Bowie, Cass, Morris, Titus, Franklin and Camp Counties.