High school students across Northeast Texas participate in TxDot PSA competition

JEFFERSON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – High school students across northeast texas gathered in Jefferson, Texas on Tuesday morning to show their peers how to be a safe driver.

Students produced videos promoting traffic safety. Subjects include distracted driving, seat belt usage, along with drinking and driving.

The school with the winning video received $1,500 to help fund their project graduation or prom party, which are non-alcoholic events.

“It happens a lot around these small towns that people die from drinking and driving or distracted driving. And you know, it’s something that needs to be aware of and people need to know about,” said Annika Philippi.

Irene Webster with the Texas Department of Transportation said students are more likely to learn from their friends and their experiences.

“So if we could do that by their peers telling them how to be safe then that’s what we’re going to do,” said Irene Webster.

This event takes place every year in the spring. The winner for this year’s contest is Redwater High School.

