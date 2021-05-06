High school students in Texarkana can graduate with their diplomas and associate degrees

HOPE, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – High school students in Texarkana are now able to enroll in an online Associate of Arts degree program with the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana.

Each student takes a total of 60 college credit hours that also count towards their high school diploma. Officials say the degree is designed for students to meet the general education requirements at a four-year institution.

Some school districts will even pay for their students to take college-level courses.

“We want to make sure we are preparing the best opportunity for our local students,” said Mikki Curtis, Dean of Secondary Programs at UAHT.

We want to make sure that they are prepared to go out into the workforce or that they are prepared for a transition to a four-year university.”

Upon graduation, school officials say Arkansas residents can complete their bachelor’s degree and save about $17,000. Interested students should contact their high school counselor.