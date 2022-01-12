High-speed chase on shredded wheels ends in arrest

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Texarkana police were led on a high-speed chase Tuesday night after shredding the tires of a forgery suspect trying to escape.

Chelsea Davis was arrested late Friday after leading a chase down I-30 at speeds near 100 mph with three shredded tires. Davis had a warrant out for her arrest related to a felony forgery when Officer Micah Miller recognized her orange Camaro as she pulled into the Magnuson Hotel parking lot around 11:00 p.m.

Officer Miller blocked the car with his patrol vehicle and recognized Davis as he walked up to the driver’s side.

According to police, she locked the doors and refused to get out while she kept the engine running. While she called her father, Officer Miller placed a spike strip near the police vehicle. She drove away, hit the police unit, and shredded three tires over the strip.

After entering the interstate, the chase became dangerous, and the police had to back away. The car came to a stop as she neared the Nash exit. Davis kept her foot on the gas, spinning the front tires as the vehicle started to smoke.

Officers broke the window and managed to open the door of the Camaro. Police say Davis fought the officers until she was handcuffed.

She is booked in the Bi-State Jail and charged with evading arrest with a vehicle, resisting arrest, and a felony forgery charge in Arkansas. Her bond for the two new charges is set at $50,000. She will be extradited at a later date to Arkansas, where a bond will be set for the forgery charge.