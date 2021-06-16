Historic District Commission denies Texarkana church’s request to demolish historic home

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Historic District Commission has denied Beech Street First Baptist Church’s request to demolish a historic home on Pecan Street.

According to HDC officials, the house known as the Claude Foulke House or the Joe B. Wilson House, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places was constructed back in 1905.

Beech Street Baptist Church officials say the home located at 501 Pecan St. was bought back in the ’80s to be used for events. It has not been used as much as they would hope.

The commission says that HDC would have had to approve a “certificate of appropriateness” for the demolition to proceed. After being denied the church now has 180 days to find a buyer for the property or come up with a plan to preserve it.

In 2019, The church held an estate sale to prepare for possible demolition, selling exterior items like doors and windows which the commission says is against the ordinance.

“I am pleased that the Historic Commission denied the request. It now allows the community and church to come together to restore the building,” said Commissioner Dr. Doris Davis.

Church representatives were unavailable for comment Wednesday.