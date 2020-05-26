Historic Texarkana building “Regency House” to be torn down

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – After decades of vacancy, a historic building downtown Texarkana, Arkansas will be torn down.

This building was originally a Dillards Department Store and that dates back to the 1940s and later became the “Regency House” which sold china and glassware in the late ’80s. The roof caved in last summer and ever since this landmark has become a public safety hazard.

“No response from the property owner. Safety is the utmost importance for us and we’re going to move forward and demo that building,” said Dr. Kenny Haskin, Texarkana, AR City Manager.

City manager, Dr. Kenny Haskin said the project will cost the city about $500,000 and the city plans to take the owner to court to recoop those expenses.

The process of demolishing the building should take about three and a half weeks to finish.

