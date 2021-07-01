Hogs destroy corn crop for Texarkana food bank

LITTLE RIVER COUNTY, Ark. – Harvest Regional Food Bank officials said on Thursday evening that hogs have destroyed a corn crop that was donated to them, just days before it was to be harvested.

Volunteers had planned to start picking the corn this Monday in Foreman.

Harvest Regional Food Bank Executive Director Camille Wrinkle said the corn was going to be distributed to more than 85 food pantries across the region.

Last year, the food bank distributed over 5 million meals to families in Southwest Arkansas and Northeast Texas. Food bank officials said both states consistently rank in the top 10 for adult and childhood hunger.