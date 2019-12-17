Holiday gift raffle to benefit domestic violence victims

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Miller County Circuit Clerk’s Office is raising money to benefit victims of domestic violence.

Employees are selling tickets for items on display in the office, which is located on the first floor of the Miller County Courthouse. Items include bicycles, gift certificates to local restaurants and a Kindle. There are also spa, movie night, and gardening packages.



Tickets are $1 each or you can buy 6 tickets for $5. Only cash is accepted. Circuit Clerk Mary Pankey said sales are going well, but they’d like to raise as much money as possible for Domestic Violence Prevention, Inc. “Last year we raised over $3,000.00 and we’re headed that direction now. So, we just need people to come by look at what we’ve got and buy some chances,” she said.



The drawing is set for this Thursday, Dec. 19 at 11 a.m. Pankey said tickets will be sold up until around 10 a.m. on the day of the drawing and winners will be called immediately.

