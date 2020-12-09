Homeless lab pup in SWAR searches for home; shelter hopes businesses will chip in for adoption campaign

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Numerous dogs at the Animal Care & Adoption Center in Texarkana, Ark. have been adopted this month as the result of a Christmas promotion to help families adopt a pet at an affordable price.

On Tuesday, Shelter Director Kayla Tucker brings 10-month-old Zola outside on a leash. The labrador retriever was picked up as a stray in June, and has grown up at the shelter. Tucker said staff members have worked with her on manners, and it shows. Zola is good with cats, other dogs and kids. Her adoption fee is $40, which includes her spay procedure, rabies shot and microchip.

Tucker hopes Zola will find a family of her own this holiday season. She also hopes that local businesses will consider the homeless pets if they have some extra Christmas spirit to hand out this month. She said ten dogs have already been adopted as a result of a December holiday campaign.

But so far this year, Tucker said, no local businesses are participating in the campaign, only individuals. That’s compared to over 30 businesses last year. Tucker said she thinks the pandemic has something to do with the lack of participation. “I’m assuming COVID. A lot of businesses are struggling to stay afloat right now, but we’re not going to let this stop our Santa Paws.” Tucker refers to the annual promotion, which is called ‘Bringing Santa Paws Home for Christmas.’

The shelter’s campaign aims to lower the adoption fee for families, who may not be able to afford the full adoption price so close to the holidays. The adoption fee for sponsored dogs is $40. Sponsored cats are $20.



If you’re interested in adoption or sponsorship, you can call the shelter at (870) 773-6388, visit them on Facebook @AnimalCareAdoptionTXK, or you can drop by the shelter at 203 Harrison St. in Texarkana, Arkansas.