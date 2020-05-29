Hooks, Texas mayor resigns, pro tem takes position

HOOKS, Texas(KTAL/KMSS)- The City of Hooks are experiencing some changes within their city council after Mayor Jimmy Cochran resigned on May 26.

According to Mayor Pro Tem, Marc Reiter, former Mayor Cochran who has served the area since 2008 made a decision not to run for re-election, but instead step out of the position for retirement.

Reiter says Cochran came to an agreement to resign from his position last Tuesday after his retirement was placed on hold, extending his time in office dure to precautions and closures of the coronavirus.

“Look more at his resigning as retiring and you know everything is good. He left us in very good shape and you know we are able to move forward because of his leadership,” said Reiter.

Mayor Pro Tem, Marc Reiter will serve until a new mayor is reelected in November.