HOPE initiative teams up with former NFL player to host virtual summit for TXK community

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS)- The HOPE Initiative and The Byron Williams Best Wishes Foundation, in partnership with Amachi Vision Corps, Inc., hosted a Virtual Social Justice Summit on Friday.

Texarkana young adults and teens between the ages of 14-20 were offered two sessions between 11 am – 4 pm.

Special guests included NFL Player Partners Byron Williams, Mike Cherry, Roosevelt Collins, Andrew Givens, Priest Holmes, Larry Mallory, and Eric Warfield along with social justice expert Jarrad Carter and educator Dr. Robert Harper.

In the two hour workshop, young adults engaged in an interactive conversation that brought a highlight to the meaning of “Social Justice” and how the recent racial injustice events have impacted their view on the community.

Special guests also spoke about education and economic advancement, police and community relations, and criminal justice reform.

Byron Williams says the youth is one of the most important things in our economy today with everything going on.

HOPE initiative is a nonprofit organization that provides support and partnerships to carry out its mission of providing equal access to educational and workforce opportunities for individuals living in under-resourced communities. The nonprofit strives to improve educational equality and remove barriers to college completion and career opportunities.

