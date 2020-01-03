Hope man uses hammer to attack woman New Years Day

HOPE, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Hope man is charged with aggravated assault after police say he allegedly used a hammer to attack a woman on New Years Day.

According to the Hope Police Department, officers arrested 19-year-old Nikorean Muldrew in the 1100 block of North Graham Street around 2:00 p.m.

HPD says witnesses told them prior to the attack Muldrew was aggressive and cursing at the woman. As the victim turned around to walk away, Muldrew hit her in the back of the head with a hammer.

Police say the woman fired a gun to scare Muldrew away, and it is unclear where the incident took place.

Authorities say Police say the victim is expected to be okay, and they are not sure how the woman and Muldrew know each other.

Muldrew was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and is being held for a first appearance.

