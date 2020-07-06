Hope Public Schools releases plan for fall

Texarkana

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, Arkansas (KTAL/KMSS) – Hope Public Schools have released its plan for the upcoming school year.

The district says it will provide masks for students 10 years and older. Classrooms and cafeteria spaces will be configured to increase space between students.

The district adds that students and staff will be screened daily.

For parents who would prefer their child not to return to school, the district has developed ‘Hope from Home Virtual Academy.’

Registration for the virtual academy will continue through July 31.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss