Hospitals overflowing; Gov. Greg Abbott issues new restrictions

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Hospitals are overflowing with patients in Bowie County. As a result, Gov. Greg Abbott issued new business and medical restrictions.

Effective Monday, all bars are closed, restaurants are operating at 50 percent capacity, and non-emergency medical procedures are on hold until the number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 drop.

“Our trauma service region, which is region f, has exceeded the 15 percent COVID hospitalization rate for seven straight days and that means we have to step back,” said Bowie Couty Judge Bobby Howell.

Executive Order, GA-32, signed by Gov. Greg Abbott back in October, states that COVID-19 hospitalizations cannot exceed 15 percent for at least seven days. If so, some businesses will have new guidelines to follow.

“Like, I have from day one, I never liked to tell a business that they can’t operate or that they can’t operate at full capacity. But we got to do something to try to slow down this spread,” said Howell.

One local restaurant, Mighty Crab, just opened last Wednesday. The initial excitement is gone and replaced with fear worried less traffic will lead to hours being cut.

“Just don’t want our business to slow down because of the 50 percent. That’s our only worry that we will lose customers because of that reason. And that’s one thing we are afraid of just because we just opened up,” said Carlissiay Manning, General Manager of Might Crab.

Bowie County Judge Bobby Howell says this is an effort to slow the rapid spread of COVID-19. He says the number of cases from Christmas and New Years’ hasn’t hit its peak yet. Bowie County expects a huge spike by mid to late January.

“It’s going to be harder to get out of it than it was to get in it I think. Because if you have one day above 15 percent it starts over,” said Howell.

To prevent long wait times, restaurants are encouraging residents to order take out to limit foot traffic and to help keep businesses afloat during this time.