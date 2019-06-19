$35M in upgrades planned for public housing in Texarkana, Texas

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Hundreds of homes in Texarkana, Texas will soon undergo renovations in a multi-million dollar project.

The Housing Authority of Texarkana, Texas is moving forward with the $35 million project through the Rental Assistance Demonstration Program.

The Housing Authority plans to take old low-income public housing properties and transition them into Section 8 housing, which officials said provides more flexibility.

The money will be used to update the interior of the homes with things like new appliances, as well as enhance the curb appeal.

“We are having an opportunity to spread our wings and do more creative things from a real estate standpoint and provide more housing for low-wealth individuals,” said Antonio Williams, Housing Authority of Texarkana, Texas, CEO. “Because there’s a big need in the United States for low-income public housing.”

The Housing Authority started the project with a few properties a couple of years ago. This funding will allow them to complete the transition of their nearly 300 remaining housing units at eight properties.

They hope to finish construction by the end of 2020.

