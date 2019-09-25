Hundreds line up for drive thru flu shots in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – People from Texas and Arkansas lined up to get drive thru flu shots on Wednesday.



Miller County Health Unit officials said 439 people stopped by the Four States Fairgrounds for the free service.



Among them was Gary Guillot, who stopped in while riding his motorcycle. “Well it’s just preventative. I’m, you know, getting up in age, and I need to get my shot, and they have this service for us every year, so I take advantage of it.”



Pat Willis said she gets her shot every year. “My cancer doctor says I need it,” she said.



“I’m a caregiver for my 90 year-old mother and I don’t want to give her the flu,” said Jackie Jones.



Nurses said the event started earlier this year, at 7 a.m. They believe the earlier start time allowed more people to stop by on their way to work.



Health officials warn people to not take the flu threat lightly because it’s hard to predict how severe the flu season will be.



