Hundreds tested at drive-thru COVID-19 clinic

De Queen, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – People lined up in their vehicles on Wednesday for a drive-thru COVID-19 clinic.

Healthcare workers said over 250 people got tested during the clinic. “This is very surreal, this is here, upon us. We have local people who are positive, said Sam Nix, a nurse practitioner at Lansdell Family Clinic.



At the drive-thru clinic, tests which consisted of an oral swab, were limited to people exhibiting symptoms of the virus, or those who had been exposed. “It’s gonna be like the sore throat and the cough, body aches … one that’s a little more uncommon that some people are having that we’ve noticed is loss of smell or taste,” said Lansdell Family Clinic Office Manager Mick Martin.



Healthcare workers at the clinic said they hoped the event would help them gauge the local prevalence of COVID-19 in the community. “That’ll help us get the supplies and everything that we need to provide for our community if they’ve been impacted,” Martin said.



While gathering information about patients, healthcare workers said they also shared facts and encouraged people to wear masks. “You can make a mask at home, wearing a scarf if you don’t have access to a mask,” Nix said.



Results from the clinic are expected in about three days. More clinics are in the works for Texarkana and De Queen toward the end of April. You can get the latest information on the Lansdell Family Clinic’s Facebook page @Lansdellclinic