Hurricane Ida evacuees fill Texarkana hotels

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Evacuees from Southeast Louisiana are filling up hotels in the Texarkana as they wait for word it’s safe to return following Hurricane Ida.

Most of the hotels in the area are sold out or near full capacity. Some of the locations we spoke to have no rooms available until mid-next week. The hotels in the area range from $80 and $120 per night. Some are also waiving pet fees for families seeking shelter from the storm and its aftermath.

One hotel we spoke with said they’re doing their best to accommodate evacuees.

“It’s been extremely busy,” said Wyndham Garden Hotel front desk manager Carolyn Hodges. “We are trying to accommodate as much as we can. Rooms that may be down, we’ve brought them up.”

Some evacuees told us that having to leave home and travel to find a safe place to live puts them in a financial bind.

“We’re here now but we all have to check out tomorrow,” said Leslie Terrebonne, who learned Monday that their home in Galliano is unliveable. “I have my two disabled parents with me and we have nowhere else to go.”

Terrebone says they will have to head back home Thursday, but is no running water and they will need cleaning supplies and non-perishables. She says her sister’s home in nearby Cut Off was also destroyed in the storm.

Right now, there are no local resources in Texas for hurricane Ida evacuees. All sheltering is taking place in Louisiana. For any Louisiana residents temporarily relocating to the Texarkana area due to Hurricane Ida, call 1-800-RED-CROSS for information on local resources.