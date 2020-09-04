I-30 construction in Texarkana may impact your commute

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) — You can expect delays if you travel on Interstate-30 in Texarkana over the next few weeks.

On Friday, the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department issued a construction notice about the work that is set to begin on I-30.

Starting Tuesday, Sept. 8 construction will take place on the westbound side which will affect Texarkana, Arkansas traffic. The westbound side’s speed limit will be reduced to 65 mph and marked as a construction zone.

The construction is expected to last through Friday, Sept. 25.

TAPD offered these tips for those traveling on I-30 during the construction period:

Please be aware of the changes in speed and configuration of the roadways.

Officers will be enforcing traffic laws in these areas to protect drivers and construction workers.

Please stay off your phones for safety reasons, be aware of traffic-stopping abruptly, and follow directions of law enforcement officers and construction workers.

When workers are present, please decrease your speeds and be alert.

If all possible, avoid these areas and uses an alternative route.

If you must use I-30, allow yourself plenty of travel time in case of delays.

For more information visit TAPD’s website at http://www.arkpolice.txkusa.org.

