I-30 construction in Texarkana may impact your commute

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) — You can expect delays if you travel on Interstate-30 in Texarkana over the next few weeks.
On Friday, the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department issued a construction notice about the work that is set to begin on I-30.
Starting Tuesday, Sept. 8 construction will take place on the westbound side which will affect Texarkana, Arkansas traffic. The westbound side’s speed limit will be reduced to 65 mph and marked as a construction zone.
The construction is expected to last through Friday, Sept. 25.
TAPD offered these tips for those traveling on I-30 during the construction period:
- Please be aware of the changes in speed and configuration of the roadways.
- Officers will be enforcing traffic laws in these areas to protect drivers and construction workers.
- Please stay off your phones for safety reasons, be aware of traffic-stopping abruptly, and follow directions of law enforcement officers and construction workers.
- When workers are present, please decrease your speeds and be alert.
- If all possible, avoid these areas and uses an alternative route.
- If you must use I-30, allow yourself plenty of travel time in case of delays.
For more information visit TAPD’s website at http://www.arkpolice.txkusa.org.
