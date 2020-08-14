I-30 construction in Txk to begin this Sunday night

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A major construction project on Interstate 30 is set to get started this Sunday night.

The project is expected to take four years to complete. The interstate will be rebuilt and widened for six miles from Kings Highway to the Arkansas state line.

Texas Department of Transportation officials said for now, work will take place overnight from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m., and will begin on the eastbound lanes. Crews said there may be a lane closure overnight while they’re working.



The first phase of the project will include building up the shoulder for traffic to travel on for a future phase that will be working in the median area. TxDOT officials said the goal is to keep two lanes open on each side of the interstate during the day. The project includes widening the road from four to six lanes.

TxDOT has created a website to explain the project and give regular updates on its progress.The webpage can be found by logging onto http://www.TxDOT.gov and using the keywords “I-30 Widening Texarkana” in the search area.